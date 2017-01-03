We slept with victims before defrauding them –Suspects

Patience Ogbo

Two men who allegedly specialise in defrauding women have been arrested by the police in Lagos.

The suspects identified as Haggai Duru, 16, and Festus Ajah, 26, were arrested in Imo State after they defrauded a business woman of N5.1 million in Lagos.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly belong to a syndicate operating in Imo and Lagos states and their modus operandi is luring women with promise of marriage but they end up defrauding them.

The police revealed that the suspects targeted a business woman and after sleeping with her , they lured her to the Sango area in Ogun State with promise that they have a factory there where she can buy goods at affordable prices. However, it was a ploy by the syndicate to defraud the woman, police sources said.

The police source said:

“The suspects were arrested after they went to the Computer Village in Lagos and approached a woman that they have musical instruments for sale at affordable prices. The woman went with them and they hypnotised her. They told her that they have bank notes they want to change to dollars and the woman should bring money for the chemical. They gave her several account numbers. She paid N200,000 and paid them in instalments to the tune of N5.1 million. They connived with the leader of the gang called Emeka. They were arrested after they went to bank to withdraw the money in Imo state”.

The suspect Ajah however stated that the business woman is his girlfriend.

He said:

“The business woman, Nkechi is my lover. She was not hypnotised. It was after I left her and went to Imo that she reported me to the police. She did business with my uncle Emeka . I don’t know how Emeka defrauded her.”.