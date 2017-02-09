We need to reduce cost of governance in Nigeria – Onah

Rear Admiral Mike Onah is the President Ndokwa Political Leaders Forum. In this interview, he implored the National Assembly leadership to call the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC to order over alleged neglect and marginalization of Ndokwaland in Delta State. Onah also spoke on wide range issues including the presidential system of government which he described as being too expensive. AYO ESAN brings excerpts.

As an elder and one of the Niger-Delta leaders,` what is your view on the recent visit of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to Delta State, and the proposed tour of other states in the restive region as part of efforts to find lasting solution to Niger -Delta crisis?

It is a right step in the right direction. The Vice -President’s tour is a welcome development. I for one, and just like other leaders in the Niger-Delta have always advocated peace and dialogue. Violence can never solve the problem. We, the stakeholders have to sit down and chart the way forward. It is easier to destroy than to rebuild and that’s why we have always canvass for peace. I’m also using this medium to appeal to our youths that we should give peace a chance. We are assuring them that we the elders will ensure that Federal government addresses all the grievances of the people. I also believe that the Vice-President’s visit is a good sign of commitment on the path of government towards finding lasting solutions to various problems confronting Niger-Delta. Osinbajo’s visit to Niger- Delta should be seen as a good omen for peace in the region

Recently, some elders and community leaders in Ndokwaland complained about the marginalisation of the area by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. What is the situation now?

We are still waiting for justice. It is one of the issues that must be addressed before enduring peace can return to Niger-Delta. Over the years, we have been complaining about the composition of the NDDC board without a representative of Ndokwaland. The recent composition of the new NDDC Board without a representative from Ndokwaland can be described as an act of injustice. It is only Ndokwaland which is an oil-producing nation that is yet to have a representative on the board of NDDC since the commission was established 17 years ago.

In Delta state, we have five oil producing ethnic nationalities namely Isoko, Ijaw, Urhobo, Itsekiri and the Ndokwa.

But strangely it is only Ndokwa People that are yet to have any representative on NDDC Board since the year 2000 when the Commission was set up. Delta State representatives on NDDC board are supposed to be produced on a rotational basis among these five ethnic groups, but surprisingly no representative from Ndokwaland has ever sat on the NDDC board. It is only representatives from Ijaw, Isoko, Urhobo and Itsekiri that are being appointed while our people have been neglected. This is unfair. We want Federal government to remedy the situation now.

Has any attempt been made to draw the attention of either the Federal government or the NDDC to this error?

We have made several representations to the authorities even before now ,but we have been ignored, and this is why our people think that the NDDC is deliberately marginalizing us. But this is very unfair. My question to the NDDC is this, NDDC, what is our offence? It is sad that there is no notable nor visible presence of NDDC in Ndokwaland.

There are eight oil companies operating in our area including Agip. We also have biggest gas deposit in Nigeria. But painfully, we have nothing to show for it. We have no electricity supply. Ndokwaland is in darkness. Our roads are very bad. No good hospital. We have made several appeals to the NDDC and the oil companies operating here but none of them has come to our aid.

Is the present administration at the Federal level aware of your people’s plight?

We complained to the Federal government. However we will not relent. We are however urging President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue Ndokwaland by calling NDDC to order. Our people are angry especially the youths, but we the elders have been appealing to them to remain calm in the face of provocation by the NDDC. We are peace loving people. But our patience should not be misconstrued for foolishness. The question we are asking both the Federal government and the NDDC is this, do they want our youths to resort to violence before they give us our dues? Do they want our youths to unleash violence by disrupting operations of these oil-companies like some youths from some communities in the Niger-Delta have been doing before they listen to us and address our grievances? We don’t believe in

violence but at the same time we should not be treated shabbily. We are making passionate appeal to both the Federal government, and the NDDC to urgently do the needful.

What about the National Assembly? Is the National Assembly aware of Ndokwa nation’s plight?

As the elected representatives of the people we hold members of the National Assembly in high esteem, and that‘s why I’m making urgent appeal to them to intervene in our case. National Assembly should summon the leadership of the NDDC to explain why Ndokwa nation is being cheated and denied its dues. It is impossible to have peace without justice. Ndokwa are peace loving people but then our silence should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness. Our youths are already fed up and would have resorted to self help but we elders have been restraining them , assuring them that we will get justice for our people. I humbly appeal to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and his counterpart in the House of Representatives , Hon. Yakubu Dogara to take up our case with NDDC.

Amid the biting effects of the economic recession, which areas do you think the federal government should accord more attention in order to provide relief for Nigerians as we are in 2017?

It is really unfortunate that Nigerians are undergoing a very difficult period as a result of the recession. But all hope is not lost. For both the government and the governed, we must put on our thinking cap and think of how to overcome. We should not become despondent. Difficult period or situations often compel people to think.

My advice to the Federal government is that efforts should be intensified to stabilise power supply. If we have stable power supply, the economy will receive a boost, and new jobs will be created. Many industries that are lying comatose will be revived .I will also like government to strengthen security across the country. Hope is not lost for Nigeria; I can see light at the end of the tunnel.

Federal government should also take immediate steps to revive the agriculture sector. That sector is a goldmine waiting to be exploited. We can no longer continue to depend on crude oil . The recent crash in global price of crude oil should serve as an eye opener for us. Agriculture sector will also provide job opportunities for many youths.

What is your position on some people’s fears that recent clamouring for restructuring may lead to break up of the country?

I don’t think Nigeria will break up. Restructuring will do Nigeria a lot of good. However, it is unfortunate the way some people are talking about restructuring, giving it a wrong meaning. There is a lot of benefit in Nigeria remaining as one nation. It is only here in Nigeria that we are not using our size and population to our advantage. There are enormous benefits for us if we stay together as a nation. It is sad that we are not maximizing our population and size for social and economic benefits.

Some people have argued that our present presidential system of government is too expensive, do you agree?

That’s correct. The type of government we now practice is very expensive. Presidential system consumes a lot of money. A lot of money is spent on political appointees and other public office holders with little or no money kept for development.

Under presidential system of government, you have duplication of offices both at the federal, state and local government levels and you have thousands of political appointees, other elected public officers collecting jumbo pay. I don’t think presidential system is the best for us. We need to reduce cost of governance in the country. Parliamentary system which we were practicing in the First Republic is more desirable. It is less expensive, and it will help us reduce cost of governance.

Do you support the idea of reduction of salaries and emoluments of political office holders to reflect current recession being experienced by millions of Nigerians as being canvassed by some people?

As a patriot no sacrifice is too much to make for one’s country. However it is left for those involved to take that decision. Whatever steps that will help take us out of recession I support. All hands should be on deck to support efforts being made by the Federal government to tackle recession. Whosoever need to make sacrifice should not hesitate to do so. Other countries of the world had experienced recession at one time or the other and they got out of it.