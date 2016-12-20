We must confront internal migration frictions –Buhari

President Muhamadu Buhari on Tuesday said there was need to confront the internal migration frictions being experienced in different parts of the federation.

He spoke at the Second Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja with the theme, “Policy Coherence in Migration Governance: Managing Migration and Displacement, the way forward.’’

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the President noted that the Nigerian constitution guaranteed all citizens the right to reside anywhere in the country without discrimination.

He, however, observed that the country was still grappling with national identity issues which engender discrimination.

He said such discriminations were rife and that the people must resist the attempt of those who wanted to play the ethnic or religious card, usually to further their own selfish and personal courses.

The president noted that while migration was a natural phenomenon, which had attracted much global attention, a considerable amount of migration was forced.

“Men, women and children are forced by civil conflicts, prosecutions, wars, natural disasters and even climate change to move from their homes to places of refuge, safety and succour