UTME: JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion

Tunbosun Ogundare

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, today in Lagos warns operators of accredited computer-based test, CBT, centres nationwide who may have the mind of making excess profit from candidates writing this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, to erase such thought from their minds.

The Registrar of the board, Prof Isha’q Oloyede gave the warning on a sideline of a series of meeting he held with various stakeholders at the University of Lagos, Akoka, which served as the venue, saying operators of any CBT centre found guilty of any sharp practice would be sanctioned.

More than 600 CBT centres, according to him, have so far been accredited nationwide for the purpose of the two-week long exam which he said would start from May 6.

The registrar, who is the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, also disclosed that the registration for this year’s exam would be carried out at various accredited CBT centres and for only one month, starting from next Monday and end on April 19.

He equally said that those accredited centres would also serve as venues for mock exam which the board had decided to conduct this year before the real exam for only the interested candidates as it is optional.

He explained that the mock exam would be part of the board’s corporate social responsibility initiatives as it would not charge any amount for the exercise, except the owners of CBT centres that would charge N700 flat rate per candidate for the service.

Prof Oloyede however declared that all the financial transactions related to the registration for both the mock and UTME-N5,000- would be on cashless basis either at CBT centres or banks, cautioning every candidate to keep their personal details as regards their Automated Tell Machine Cards and Electronic mails, especially the passwords secret to themselves so as to avoid being defrauded by unscrupulous elements.

He however noted that candidates could begin their registration by themselves, using their mobile phones to create their profiles for JAMB to send syllabus to their email addresses and continue the process at the CBT centres or banks where they would effect payment as case may be.

He declared that while each CBT centre was treated individually and not on association basis as there was no and would never be automatic centres, all the accredited centres must have CCT camera installed to make the exercise transparent.

He however noted that the board aim was to conduct hitch free exam and stressed that all the blind candidates would not only be adequately provided with necessary exam tools but would be put together separately at designated centres.

End.