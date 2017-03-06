Trump to sign revised executive order on immigration Monday

U.S. President Elect, Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump is to sign a revised executive order on immigration Monday, after his first version was blocked by federal courts, senior aide Kellyanne Conway said.
Conway told Fox News that the order would take effect on March 16. The first version temporarily closed US borders to all refugees and citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries.
AFP
