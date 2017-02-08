The midfielder has hailed his mates determination which fetched them an away draw in Lokoja.

Katsina United’s midfielder, Tasiu Lawal has hailed his teammates resilience and determination after gaining their first away point of the season in Lokoja against Niger Tornadoes in a NPFL Match Day 6 despite playing the final 25 minutes with a man down last weekend.

Lawal who last season starred for Niger Tornadoes was with his new team to the Confluence Stadium last weekend and took part in the build up to what led to the opening goal scored by Nasiru Sani from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

The midfielder opined that despite the red card issued to one of them, they kept on fighting harder and that even when the home side equalized from the spot kick through Ifeanyi Okoye off an infringement in the 18 yard box in the 72nd minute they were resolute in their determination to pick at least a draw from the duel.

“It was home coming for me because Tornadoes will continue to be my team but I have left there for now for another team and Katsina United is my life now,” Lawal told Goal.

”I knew we would get something from the match and it was the reason we played with so much determination.

“We are going back home with more zeal to face other premier league side especially Lobi Stars after our mid week NPFL tie with FC Ifeanyiubah was postponed. We are happy that we were rewarded with a point in Lokoja and we will continue to do our best to get more both home and away.”

Katsina United are 10th on the log with eighth points from six games.