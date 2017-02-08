Tevez suffers defeat on Shanghai Shenhua debut

The former Man City forward left Boca Juniors for the Chinese club in the January window but had a rough start as they exited the AFC Champions League

Carlos Tevez’s Shanghai Shenhua debut ended in defeat as Brisbane Roar claimed a 2-0 AFC Champions League play-off victory on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old completed his move to the Chinese Super League side from Boca Juniors in January reportedly becoming the highest-paid player in the world in the process.

He made his maiden appearance for the club at the Hongkou Stadium but it was a night to forget for the former Manchester United and Juventus star as they failed to qualify for the group stages.

Brisbane Roar made a superb start to the game and opened the scoring after just two minutes when Brandon Borello found the net after being set up by Tommy Oar.

Things went from bad to worse for Shenhua in the closing stages of the first half, as the the same two players swapped roles for Oar to double the A-League side’s advantage.

Tevez, who was clearly short of full fitness and went without making a shot in teh first half, was unfortunate not to pull one back after the break when he had a shot pushed against the post by goalkeeper Jamie Young. From there, the Australian outfit held on to book their ticket for the group stages.

Tevez’s strike partner, Obafemi Martins, had an even more miserable evening as he missed a host of chances, while the whole team were booed at the end of the game. It is the first time that a CSL club have been eliminated at this stage of the competition.

Roar will now meet Japanese champions Kashima Antlers, Muangthong United of Thailand and South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai in Group E.