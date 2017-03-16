SUBEB sacks 11 teachers in C`River

Richard Ndoma,Calabar

About 11 teachers in Biase Local Government area of Cross River State were relieved of their appointment by the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, last week for failing to tender the requisite qualifications needed to work as a class teachers before the board.

The affected teachers were however given an option by the board to serve the school as security men if they would not mind.

SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Stephen Odey made the pronouncement during the teachers’ verification and promotion exercises at Biase Local Government Area of the state.

Odey said, “You have no business being in the teaching profession without the requisite qualification, you cannot give what you do not have. If you want to become a teacher, do the right things by going to school to study and qualify for the job.”

The chairman expressed worry over declining enrolment of pupils in the public primary schools, attributing the condition to the poor standard of basic education in the state.

While promising regular payment of salaries to teachers in the state-owned schools, he said the Ministry of Local Government would still be responsible for salary payment pending when the board would take over the responsible.