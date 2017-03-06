BREAKING NEWS
Senate uncovers alleged N10trn fraud in NNPC

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    imah theo

    What has happened to people probed and indicted of corruption previously and the money recovered from them? We only hear one way news and nobody bother about the other side. The media is part of nigeria’s problem. They don’t ask questions again. They don’t follow up their stories. They write to break and no conclusion. That guild of editors most culprits of the blame

    Reply
  2. 2

    kay ajiboye

    That is why politicians take the country for a ride. The house that wants to probe are full of corrupt people. So they should probe themselves as they probe others. Or where is all the money recovered by efcc in the last two years? Only Mr president and his cohort can answer that question. God will deliver Nigeria.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2015 National Mirror. Powered By Zero-One