Senate set to probe Kaduna killings –Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured that the Senate will upon resumption, look into the crises that have led to the wanton loss of lives and property in the Southern part of Kaduna State, in recent times.

The Senate President made this pledge while responding to a twit on his Twitter handle by an obviously aggrieved concerned Nigerian who wanted to know the response of the National Assembly on the wanton killings and loss of properties by the people of Southern Kaduna yesterday.

The Twitter, Chimeze Okoro Ukoha had tweeted: “@Bukolasaraki About 800 Christians massacred in Kaduna and nobody is talking about that. VERY BAD,” the concerned Nigerian told Saraki.

In his response, Saraki said: “Once @NGRSenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.”

Saraki went further by also tweeting: “Every Nigerian life matters, and @ngrsenate will work to ensure that rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by Nigerian Constitution.”

The killings in Southern Kaduna have continued to generate reactions from various quarters, especially among the masses.

Many have questioned why the killings have continued despite the security measures put in place by the Kaduna State Government. A lot of Nigerians have also appealed to the Federal Government to nip the ugly trend in the bud.

Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Bamikole Omishore, said in a statement that the Senate President was in touch with Senators from that state and constantly getting updates on developments even though the Senate is on recess.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s police boss, Ibrahim Idris, has disagreed with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the number of people killed in the Southern Kaduna crises.

He said Nigerians have no other country than Nigeria, hence, “the need to do those things that would bring peace and unity to the country.”

Idris advised Nigerians to live in peace with one another in spite of religious and ethnic differences.

He commended officers and men of the force for their commitment to providing security to all Nigerians across the country.

Idris restated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to providing adequate security, without bias to any section of the country.

Meanwhile, CAN has asked Christians in the country and in the Diaspora to wear black clothes to mourn those killed in Southern Kaduna.

The ongoing silence over the ongoing genocide in Kaduna in the last few weeks speaks volume over perceived official endorsement of the dastardly and ungodly acts,” Asake said in a statement.

“In view of the present predicament, the president of CAN has directed that Sunday, January 8, 2017, should be declared a national day of mourning by Christians, including those in the Diaspora.

“We are to pray fervently for our Southern Kaduna brothers and sisters who are victims of these wanton killings and also for the peace of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Therefore, all Christians are to dress in the mourning attire, black dresses, in all our church services on January 8, 2017.

“We are to pray that God, who delivered the Jews from Haman, should deliver Christians from the Hamans in Nigeria.

“An injustice to one is an injustice to all.”

CAN pleaded with Nigerians to speak up against the “ethnic and religious cleansing to wake up the Nigerian security agencies from their deliberate slumber to carry out their responsibility.”

The association said Christians in Nigeria have been persecuted since 2009.

“Though the church in Nigeria, since 2009, has been subjected to a systematic genocide and persecution through the instrumentality of Boko Haram, leading to the killings of thousands of Christians and destruction of hundreds of churches, and over 50,000 houses, the current unprecedented onslaught against Christians by Islamic fundamentalists disguising as Fulani herdsmen has reached an alarming stage.

“While we commend President Buhari for waging war against Boko Haram, since his assumption of office, his silence over the ongoing genocide in the last few weeks speaks volume over perceived official endorsement of the dastardly and ungodly acts.”

In a related development, the Nigerian Army yesterday, vowed that it would do everything possible within its mandate to quell the ongoing attacks on Southern Kaduna people by unknown armed men.

Director of Army Public Relations, DAPR, Brig-Gen Sani Usman, disclosed this at the monthly press briefing to review the Army’s training and operations activities in 2016 and its plans for 2017.

Usman said that the Army has already received directive to move into the area and troops have since been deployed there.

He said plans were at conclusion stage to establish a high ranked formation of the Nigerian Army in Southern Kaduna to take control of the operations in that area.

On exercises Crocodile Smile and Python Dance in the South-South and South-East, Usman said that they also helped in dealing with contemporary security challenges in those areas.

He added that the exercises also contributed to the hitch-free celebration recorded in those regions during the Yuletide.

The DAPR said that the 2Brigade in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, had been moved to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with a new Division established in Rivers State.

On the victory recorded in the North East, the Nigerian Army said it would in 2017, consolidate on the gains recorded by troops in the fight against insurgency in that region.

President Muhammadu Buhari had during the Christmas period, announced the fall of “Camp Zairo,’’ the last stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa forest to the army.

According to Usman, “We will continue to accord high priority to training, regimentation and welfare of the troops.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has directed that the next Nigerian Army Small Arms Competition (NASAC) 2017 be conducted in the Sambisa forest.

“Already, efforts are on by the Nigerian army engineers to open more routes and construct bridges into the once Boko Haram haven to facilitate access to the forest,.’’

He also disclosed that in 2016, the army promoted 17,000 soldiers to various ranks in 2016, including 9,000 soldiers deployed in operations to tackle the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

Usman said that during period, 184 Warrant Officers were elevated to Master Warrant Officers.

On the exercises and operations in the period under review, he listed them as exercises “Shirin Harbi, Harbin Kunama, Crocodile Smile and Python Dance ’’ and operations “Crack Down and Rescue Finale.’’

According to him, those terrorists holed up in Sambisa forest were further defeated during the operation rescue finale which penetrated deep into sambisa forest and dislodged the sect members from their headquarters in Parisu and Camp Zairo.

Usman explained that exercises Shirin Harbi and Harbin Kunama, apart from improving troops’ proficiency and testing of equipment, addressed security challenges in Bauchi and Zamfara axis.

He said that under the two exercises, 9,865 cattle rustled by bandits at Dansadau forest in Zamfara were rescued and handed over to their owners.

“Many armed bandits and livestock rustlers were also arrested during the operation.

“It is believed that the menace of criminal gangs and bandits in the North-Central and North-West zones of the country would be reduced to the barest minimum due to such field training exercises,’’ he said.