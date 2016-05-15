Preventing the occurence of Fibroids in women

Fibroids are abnormal growth that develops in a woman’s uterus; sometimes the tumors become quite large and cause severe abdominal pain and heavy menstrual flow. In other cases, they cause no signs or symptoms at all and the growth are typically benign (Noncancerous). Several factors may influence the formation of the illness such as hormones and family history. According to the National Institutes of Health (NHIS), about 70 to 80 percent of women have the aliment by the age of 50. Fibroid is a severe condition and must be considered an emergency. If left untreated, it can damage the internal organs of a victim and the longer it is left the more serious it can become. Different fibroids develop in different locations in and on the uterus, such as the Intramural Fibroids which is the most common type of fibroid that appears within the lining of the uterus (endometrium) may grow larger and actually stretch the womb. Another is the Subserosal fibroids that form on the outside of the uterus which is called the serosa; they grow large enough to make the womb appear bigger on one side. When Subserosal tumors develop a slender base that supports the tumor, they become pendunculated fibroids. However, Sub mucosal Fibroids develop in the inner lining (mynometrim) of the uterus, they are not as common as the other types of fibroids but when they do develop, they may cause heavy menstrual bleeding and affects conceiving. In an interview with Sunday Mirror, Dr.Isaac Kolawole, a medical practitioner with Life gate Hospital, Iyana iba, Lagos, gave details on the causes of Fibroid, he said “ It is unclear why Fibroids develop, but several factors may influence their formation such as the Estrogen and Progesterone hormones produced by the ovaries.

They cause the uterus lining to regenerate during menstrual cycle and may stimulate the growth of fibroids. Fibroids may run in the family, when a member of the family such as the Mother, Sister or grandmother has a history of this condition, it may develop as well. Also pregnancy increases the production of estrogen and progesterone in the body, fibroids may develop and grow rapidly while one is pregnant”. The risk for Fibroid, he said “Women are at greater risk for developing fibroids especially when they are pregnant or have a family history of fibroids, being over the age of 30 or having a high body weight” On the symptoms, he said, “The symptom depends on the location and size of the tumor(s) and how many tumors a sufferer has. When the tumor is very small, or when the victim is going through menopause, the symptoms may not be severe and may shrink during and after menopause. Heavy bleeding between or during menstrual cycle may occur which includes blood clots, pain in the pelvis or lower back, increased menstrual cramping, frequent urination, pain during intercourse, menstruation that lasts longer than usual, pressure or fullness in the lower abdomen and swelling or enlargement of the abdomen.” On the treatment, the medic explained that “The doctor develop a treatment plan based on the patient age, the size of the fibroid and the victims health status. The patient may receive a combination of treatments; Medications to regulate the hormone levels and drugs may be prescribed to shrink the fibroids.

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists will help the estrogen and progesterone levels to drop which will eventually stop menstruation and shrink fibroids. Other options that can help control bleeding and pain, but will not shrink or eliminate fibroids, includes an intrauterine device (IUD) that releases the hormone progestin, over-the-counter anti-inflammatory pain relievers, Birth control pills and Surgery. Surgery can be used to remove very large or multiple growths (myomectomy) may be performed. An abdominal myomectomy involves making a large incision in the abdomen to access the uterus and remove the fibroids. The surgery can also be performed laparoscopically, using a few small incisions into which surgical tools.” He added: The prognosis will depend on the size and location of your fibroids. Fibroids may not need treatment if they are small or do not produce symptoms. If you are pregnant and have fibroids, or become pregnant and have fibroids, your physician will carefully monitor your condition. In most cases, fibroids do not cause problems during pregnancy. Speak with your doctor if you expect to become pregnant and have fibroids.