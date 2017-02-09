Pass death penalty for rape – Lagos NAWOJ tells FG, states

SEKINAH LAWAL

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Lagos State Chapter, has called on the Federal Government and all state governments to pass death penalty for rape.

This call was contained in a communique signed by the Lagos NAWOJ Chairperson, Hajia Sekinah Lawal at the association’s February Congress which held in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The group commended the Lagos State House of Assembly and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for passing a death penalty for kidnapping in the state as they noted that rape is also a big problem in the country.

“The Police and parents should be ready to report and follow cases of rape to the latter. Mothers should make sure their grown-up girls were well-dressed as a strategy to curb rape while those found guilty should be sentenced to death in order to serve as deterrent to others.”

Lagos NAWOJ also called on Federal and state governments to urgently do something about the economy with a view to tackle high inflation, saying access to drugs, medical care and food items is becoming more difficult.

Similarly, members expressed concern over the likelihood of emergence of fake drugs due to unavailability of the originals.

The group also commended the first lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari for her women empowerment programme through vocational trainings and called for more empowerment programmes for unemployed graduates and women. “A place like Lagos State for instance has a lot of riverine communities; with this, we can have more fish farmers so as to meet the deficit of fish farming in Nigeria.”

In conclusion, the group urged all and sundry to do everything within their capabilities to end female genital mutilation.