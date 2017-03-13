Osinbajo’s security should be guaranteed -Fasehun

Ayo Esan

The founder of the pan-Yoruba Group, Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC and National Chairman of the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun has called for the beefing up of the security of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo saying that his security should be guaranteed.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Fasehun said Osinbajo’s security handlers should be more alert and more alive to their responsibility.

“Security lapses occurred during his visit to Benin, Edo State, when a young boy beat the cordon around His Excellency to steal a handshake with him. Viewed critically, the incident highlights a security breach that a bomber could easily exploit.

“His handlers must take his personal security more seriously.

Nothing must happen to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. God forbid that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo should be the object of any attack, it will spell doom for this country because then you can trust the Yorubas and the South West to make both the blood of the dogs and the baboons really, really bloody “,Fasehun said.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to continue along the “path of creative engagement and political inclusiveness that the Acting President has laid, a path that rekindled Nigerians confidence in three country and hold the fertile hope of gradually guiding the country away from ocio-political and economic collapse “.

Fasehun commended the Senate for directing the Nigerian Customs Services to suspend a plan to compel motorists to retroactively pay duties and tariffs for vehicles bought from importers saying the Custom’s order would subject the vehicle owners to double jeopardy.

He also called for the implementation of the decisions of the 2014 National Conference saying the solutions to the crisis engulfing the parties and the nation lie in the National Conference.