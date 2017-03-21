Only Supreme Court verdict “ll resolve PDP crisis – George

Ayo Esan

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has said that only the Supreme Court can resolve the lingering crisis rocking the party.

Speaking with journalists Tuesday in Lagos, George said “My clear submission is that the ultimate resolution of the PDP crisis resides in the Supreme Court which has proven time and time again as an organ of responsible, integrity conscious and morally upright men and women whose purpose and vision is to protect the dignity of the judiciary “.

Speaking against the background of some of the party leaders who are seeking political solution to the crisis, George said “there can’t be any half measures anymore “, saying “we need a clear, firm and binding total solution .This can only be obtained at the highest court in the land. Nothing else will do “.

George said the root cause of the festering crisis in PDP has an unveiled external linkages saying “there are veritable intrusive conspirators out there who do not wish us well “.

Stressing the importance of opposition in a democracy, George said the sustenance of every enduring democracy is the effective opposition saying it keeps the ruling party alert.

“In the end, an effective opposition is not oily the heart-beat of democracy, it strengthens the ruling party by a conscious and constant reminder that it needs to perform and meet the aspirations of the people to remain in power “,George said.

“Therefore, the survival of the Peoples Democratic Party is crucial to the survival and the longevity of our democracy. As an opposition party, the PDP must remain strong and healthy,vigorous, independent and conscionable “, George further said.