Ogun: Amosun raises alarm over militants regrouping

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has put the Nigerian Army on red alert over militants regrouping in some parts of the state.

Amosun raised the alarm yesterday while playing host to the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of Nigeria Army, Major General Ebenezer Babatunde Oyefolu, in his Oke-Mosan office, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Amosun who recalled how the militants sacked various communities of the state in June 2015 said the militants had started regrouping in Ijebu Ode and Ogere areas of the state.

The governor, who lauded the military for its efforts at combating the deadly Boko Haram insurgent group in the North East, assured that his administration would do everything necessary to dislodge the re-grouping of the militants in the state.

“When we bring it back home here, not too long ago, we had this issues with these criminals; I don’t call them militants, they are just criminals who took over all our riverirne areas. We ran to Mr. President and all Service Chiefs were invited and debriefed and they were sent away.

“But let me sound another note now, that what we are hearing is that they are now regrouping, they have moved from where they were sent away from, they are now moving very close to Ijebu Ode towards Ogeere.

“Before now, they were in Arepo, Sagamu, Ikorodu, but they have been sent away. What they are now doing is that they are regrouping and taking hostages around border areas of Ogun State now. They are now relocating there, it’s a very good avenue for me to inform you but we would be ready for them and it’s good that I am putting you on notice.”

Amosun also commended the security operatives in the state, saying that the challenge at the beginning of his administration was combated.

According to him, the investment of the government in the area of security has paid off with the state hosting over 100 industries in various areas of the state.

“But I want to thank you sincerely. Indeed, before we came, security was a serious challenge; may be it is still but not as pronounced, and that shows the level of combative activities in the state.

“We are creating an enabling environment for industries to strive and one of the key things before anybody would want to invest is the security. We have to do more, especially in the area of kidnapping that is rearing its ugly head now. Hardly would a week or a month go without the incident; we know it’s the sign of time but we must be ready for them and be ahead of