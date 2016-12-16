Now, we understand corruption not limited to public officers– Students

Some students in Lagos State have confessed that it was now they understood that corruption and corruptible practices did not limit to people in government and other public establishments.

They made the confession in a chat with our correspondent shortly after attending anti-corruption capacity building workshop organised by Akin Fadeyi Foundation, a not-for-profit making organisation for secondary school students in Lagos, recently.

The workshop, done in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has over 100 students from both private and public schools in Agege and its environs in attendance.

Akin Fadeyi Foundation has been supporting anti-corruption crusade in the country since 2007 and hopes to extend similar workshop which it had held in Abuja to students in other parts of Lagos State and other states of the federation.

However, the students said it was now they knew that even exam malpractice, stealing, falsification of results, lying and disobedience to constituted authorities which are common practices among students at all levels were part of corruption that hinder true development in the country.

They said all what the society had made them to believe concerning corruption was about those public office holders, especially in government and its agencies that are being accused of stealing public funds.

One of them, Oluwatosin Akayejo, an SS2 student of Government Senior College, Iyana-Ipaja, for example, said she was now cleared that indeed corruption was not only about money and could also be in the family, church, mosque, school and government and so forth.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Mr. Akin Fadeyi had told the students to shun any corruptible practice now and in future as doing otherwise could tarnish their names and ruin their destinies.

He also told them not to waste their times on social media rather to spend it on profitable activities particularly their studies that could help them achieve their goals for life.

He said it was not that social media was totally bad but could corrupt their minds and divert their attentions from their studies and other positive engagements when engrossed with it.

“So, give your studies priority, be hardworking, bold and be honest. Don’t seek miracles when you suppose to be studying. God detests laziness. Believe in yourself, pursue dignity and not money for now, and respect the constituted authorities and opinions of others. It is not only your parents that want to see you successful, the society is also waiting for the value you can bring to table,” Fadeyi said.