Now, we understand corruption not limited to public officers– Students

4 Comments

  1. 1

    livinus

    Akin. Fadeyi is doing fantastic job. Corruption is truly everywhere. Keep it up.

    Reply
  2. 2

    kemi b

    There are lots of corruption taking place in schools. Exam cheat, award of undue marks, lying, sexual assaults etc are all corruption. Teaching children from when they are small will realy help as they grow older.

    Reply
  3. 3

    kofoworola a

    Corruption not in my country, not in my state, not in my local govt, not in my village, not in my family and not in me and shouldn’t be in you too

    Reply
  4. 4

    joy taore

    Corruption not in my country. Let us all follow after righteousness. Let parents respect opinion of their children and vice versa. Let discipline be in every home, let love radiates in every home. Once home is settled, little can outside do to corrupt the mind. Corruption not in my home, office, church, mosque, govt and my country.

    Reply

