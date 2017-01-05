NDLEA arrests 269 suspected drug traffickers

No fewer than 269 suspected drugs traffickers were arrested and 53 convicted in Kaduna state in 2016 by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Kaduna State Command of the Agency said on Thursday that the number of those arrested was higher in 2016 compared to the 232 in 2015.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Samuel Azige, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that 18,298.375 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized from the suspects.

The seizures dropped unlike in 2015 when 23,169.596 kilograms were seized.

Azige attributed the reduction to the massive public enlightenment carried out within the year to educate the public against drug abuse.

“Out of the figure, psychotropic substance constitutes the highest with 16,550. 239 kilograms, an increase from 14, 129 kilograms seized in 2015, while Indian hemp decreased from 23, 285 kilograms in 2015 to 1,748.032 kilograms in 2016.

“The quantity of cocaine seized was 0.031 kilograms and heroine 0.019 kilograms.

“As you can see, psychotropic substance seized was higher than Indian hemp that used to be the highest.’’

He said that the data indicate that more people were taking dangerous substances which caused an increase in demand and supply.

He further said that no fewer than 129 drug users were rehabilitated, including referrals from Abuja, Nasarawa, Kano, Zamfara, Katsina and Bauchi states, in the period under review.

The commander disclosed that the command has concluded plans, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, to enlighten drivers in motor parks against drug abuse.

According to him, drivers under the influence of drugs often have wrong judgment on speed, and this contribute to the high number of speed related accidents on the road.

“We are currently carrying out surveillance in all the parks in the state to determine the level of drug abuse practice among the drivers”. (NAN)