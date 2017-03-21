Nasarawa releases N60m for teachers’ capacity building

Igbawase Ukumba

Nasarawa State government has released N60 million for capacity building of teachers of its primary and junior secondary schools.

The state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, disclosed this in Lafia, the state capital while inaugurating newly constituted members of some boards and commissions, and the swearing-in of a new khadi, (Judge) for the state Sharia Court of Appeal.

He said the capacity building was his administration’s strive to reinvigorate the human capital resources in the education sector of the state, adding that some instructional materials would also be procured for pupils across the state.

The governor was therefore optimistic that with the newly constituted State’s Universal Basic Education Board, the board would work to realise government objective of quality education for children in the state.

It was in this connection of basic education being foundation of learning that he said his administration had sustained its pursuit of development of the sub-sector since 2011.