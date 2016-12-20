Magu: Buhari, Saraki in closed-door meeting

…as president signs eight bills into law

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Senate President, Bukola Saraki, behind closed door at the Presidential Villa.

Although details of the meeting held inside the president’s office were not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the issue of the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), presently before the National Assembly.

The Senate had last Thursday turned down the confirmation of Magu based on the security report of the Department of State Security (DSS) on corruption allegations.

However, Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, had on Monday said the Senate did not reject Magu as chairman.

Ndume explained that security report from the DSS which bordered on allegations of corruption prevented the Senate from going ahead with the confirmation of Magu.

The Senate Leader explained that until there was clarification on the report of the DSS, it would be difficult for the Senate to continue with the confirmation of Magu.

Meanwhile, the president has assented to eight bills passed by the National Assembly.

Briefing State House correspondents shortly after meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, said with the assent of the president, the bills had become laws of the National Assembly.

According to him, the bills include: National Judicial Institute Amendment Bill, 2016; Advertising Practitioners Registration Amendment Bill, 2016; Utilities Charges Commission Amendment Bill, 2016 and Quality Surveyors Registration Amendment Bill, 2016.

Others are Small and Medium Scale Industries Development Agency Amendment Bill, 2016; Treaty to Establish African Economic Community Relating to Pan African Parliament (Accession and Jurisdiction) Amendment Bill, 2016; University of Abuja Amendment Bill, 2016 and Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers Amendment Bill, 2016.

According to Enang, the bills, having been assented to by the president have become Acts and Laws enforceable in the country.

He commended the National Assembly for the industry, dexterity they had shown, saying the lawmakers concentrated on the core functions of the legislature.

Enang said that was the highest number of bills passed by any single parliament within its one year and six months.