Franka Osakwe

In order to ensure that family planning services and consumables are free at the local government level, The Lagos State Advocacy Working Group (LAWG), has urged the Sole Administrators of Local governments to make available and release regularly, a monthly imprest for family planning (FP) consumables at the Primary Health Centres.

The group made the call during their last review meeting held in collaboration with Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), in Lagos.

The group noted that family planning consumables are now free at the secondary facilities while some Primary Health Centres (PHCs), have also started making FP consumables free.

According to the group’s Chairperson, Barr. Ayo Adebusoye, this improvement partly due to their many advocacy visits to some of the Local Council Development Area (LCDAS) Sole Administrators, requesting for imprest for FP consumable. “as a result of these visits, some of the sole administrators have started releasing monthly impress for FP consumables while others have made promise to release fund. This means that soon FP consumables will become free at the LG level. Also, women should know now that at the Lagos state secondary facilities like the general hospitals, FP consumables are now free, according to a statement by the permanent secretary health service commission, the medical directors have started ensuring that this is put in place. This is a big step in improving the uptake of family planning in the state”, he said.

While commending the LAWG team for their effort, NURHI-Lagos Program Officer, Prince Adewale Haastrup, admonished them not to rest on their oar. He said there was need to follow up on the Sole Administrators and medical officers of health (MOH) at the local government to ensure that the funds are released regularly as promised.

“Although FP commodities are free in all the state health facilities, the FP consumables have not been free at the PHCs and this has hindered many women from accessing the service. From the first quarter of this year, we will be holding town hall meeting to sensitize the local government on family planning services”, he noted.