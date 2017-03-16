LASU graduates 36,489 students, 26 make first class

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice Chancelor Lagos State University (LASU)
Tunbosun Ogundare
The Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, will on Wednesday March 22 graduate a total of 36, 489 students. They are from both the full-time and external systems of the institution and 26 of them will graduate with First Class honours.
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun disclosed this today, Thursday, at a media briefing to kick-start a week-long 21st convocation ceremony.
He said the students composed of those graduating with diploma, first and higher degrees across faculties and departments in the university.
He also disclosed that three eminent Nigerians- Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija and Sir Adebutu Kessington(aka Baba Ijebu)- would received the university’s honorary doctorate degree of Business, Arts and Humane Letters as well as Science- Communications, respectively while the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Peter Okebukola would be conferred with the Rank of Distinguished Professor, the first person to be honoured as such by the university since inception.
Fagbohun, a Professor of Law explained that all these eminent individuals were selected from a pool of nominees based on their strong contributions to the society and mankind.
While equally noting that the convocation lecture on the topic: “Beyond education: Bridging the gap for graduate employability” would be delivered on Tuesday by the Managing Director of UACN Property Development Company Plc, Mr. Hakeem Ogunniran, he said the state Governor and Visitor to the University, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode would inaugurate the new Senate Building and lay the foundation stone for the proposed 6,000 capacity students’ hostel, among other activities on Thursday.
He however used the occasion to enumerate major achievements (28 in all) of the university in the last one year, attributing the record to the cooperation and support of staffs, students, state government and numerous other stakeholders.
He noted that LASU’s position now was to move quickly from being the best among state universities in Nigeria to the number one university in the country.
36 000 pus students graduating at once is jackpot for. Lasu. That is serious and very huge number. That should be part of inherited problems by the current leadership
Truly it is a huge number. I want to believe that about 70% of the figure will be from external system. Those from various mushroom campuses established by previous regimes to make money for themselves.
Kudos to the current vc, prof faghoun, for his effort so far in bringing back the lost glory of the once vibrant university. But how come only 26 graduated with first class. That figure is seemed to be low in my opinion. But the school knows the best. Congrats the peoples’ vc and his team
Thank God I graduate at last from LASU after several years of studentship as a part time student. I will definitely wash am for my parents and friends soon as I collect my certificate. Up LASU and I thank the vc for keeping to his promise.
Thank God my brother will also graduate with them. He. Had spent over 10 yrs for just five yrs course as a Part time student. The jorney was a long one and very rough. But I thank God once again on his behalf.
