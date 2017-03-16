LASU graduates 36,489 students, 26 make first class

Tunbosun Ogundare

The Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, will on Wednesday March 22 graduate a total of 36, 489 students. They are from both the full-time and external systems of the institution and 26 of them will graduate with First Class honours.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun disclosed this today, Thursday, at a media briefing to kick-start a week-long 21st convocation ceremony.

He said the students composed of those graduating with diploma, first and higher degrees across faculties and departments in the university.

He also disclosed that three eminent Nigerians- Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija and Sir Adebutu Kessington(aka Baba Ijebu)- would received the university’s honorary doctorate degree of Business, Arts and Humane Letters as well as Science- Communications, respectively while the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Peter Okebukola would be conferred with the Rank of Distinguished Professor, the first person to be honoured as such by the university since inception.

Fagbohun, a Professor of Law explained that all these eminent individuals were selected from a pool of nominees based on their strong contributions to the society and mankind.

While equally noting that the convocation lecture on the topic: “Beyond education: Bridging the gap for graduate employability” would be delivered on Tuesday by the Managing Director of UACN Property Development Company Plc, Mr. Hakeem Ogunniran, he said the state Governor and Visitor to the University, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode would inaugurate the new Senate Building and lay the foundation stone for the proposed 6,000 capacity students’ hostel, among other activities on Thursday.

He however used the occasion to enumerate major achievements (28 in all) of the university in the last one year, attributing the record to the cooperation and support of staffs, students, state government and numerous other stakeholders.

He noted that LASU’s position now was to move quickly from being the best among state universities in Nigeria to the number one university in the country.