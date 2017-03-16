BREAKING NEWS
LASU graduates 36,489 students, 26 make first class

5 Comments

  1. 1

    kayode

    36 000 pus students graduating at once is jackpot for. Lasu. That is serious and very huge number. That should be part of inherited problems by the current leadership

  2. 2

    kemi b

    Truly it is a huge number. I want to believe that about 70% of the figure will be from external system. Those from various mushroom campuses established by previous regimes to make money for themselves.

  3. 3

    livinus

    Kudos to the current vc, prof faghoun, for his effort so far in bringing back the lost glory of the once vibrant university. But how come only 26 graduated with first class. That figure is seemed to be low in my opinion. But the school knows the best. Congrats the peoples’ vc and his team

  4. 4

    imah theo

    Thank God I graduate at last from LASU after several years of studentship as a part time student. I will definitely wash am for my parents and friends soon as I collect my certificate. Up LASU and I thank the vc for keeping to his promise.

  5. 5

    kofoworola a

    Thank God my brother will also graduate with them. He. Had spent over 10 yrs for just five yrs course as a Part time student. The jorney was a long one and very rough. But I thank God once again on his behalf.

