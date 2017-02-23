Lampard to be honoured with Chelsea tribute

The former Blues midfielder will be given his own lap of honour when he attends a Premier League meeting with Swansea City as a special guest

Chelsea have confirmed that Frank Lampard will be honoured as a special guest at Saturday’s Premier League match against Swansea City.

Lampard, who left New York City FC at the end of his contract last November, announced his retirement from football this month.

The former England international became Chelsea’s record goalscorer and won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League in a glittering 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The 38-year-old will be given his own lap of honour at half-time of Chelsea’s home clash with Swansea and will also feature in a special matchday programme.

“Lampard, the club’s all-time highest goalscorer, will be at Stamford Bridge to cheer on the Blues, and during the break he will be brought out and walked around the pitch, giving supporters the opportunity to show their appreciation for what he achieved during a wonderful 13-year Chelsea career,” Chelsea said via their official website .

“To mark the fact Lampard will be a special guest at the game, Saturday’s matchday programme will come with a special wrap-around cover paying tribute to our former midfielder, featuring images of some of his most memorable moments.”