Lagos rewards teachers, condemns admission fraud

Tunbosun Ogundare

A total of 56 staffs under the Lagos State Ministry of Education and its agencies were rewarded last week by the state government for their exemplary contributions to the education sector within the last one year. The reward has been an annual event since 2007 when the first set of most productive staffs and students at various levels and categories within the education family were honoured with sumptuous gifts.

The star prize has always been a brand new car and goes to whoever that emerges as the best teacher in the secondary school category. And the winner of this year’s edition is Mr. Ajanaku Babatunde Fatai of Ojota Senior Secondary School, Ojota. He won a brand new Chery E5, 1.8litres Automatic transmission car, valued over N4 million.

Others who included his counterpart at the primary school category-Mr Olusegun Mufutau of Lasa Primary School, Ibeshe, Amuwo-, the best principal, vice-principal, best headmaster and assistant, best non-teaching staff, best student, among others went home with various gift items. These include refrigerators, generators, grinding and washing machines, desk top computers, laptops, and so forth.

The State’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, at the event, explained that the award ceremony was to reward hard work and motivate staff and students to always strive for excellence as they go about their legitimate duties.

While declaring that the practice has been enhancing productivity of targeted stakeholders, she congratulated all the winners and runners-up for the achievement and charged them and their colleagues who did not win any prize this year to double their efforts and do well maybe they could become winners in future.

Adebule however frowned at those involving in admission racketeering, extortion and examination malpractice and asked them to desist from the practice else they would see the full wrath of the law if caught.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello who was Chairman on the occasion emphasized the essence of the award, saying it was mainly to inspire staffs and students to always put in their best in whatever they are doing as lawful engagements.

He promised that the state government would not stop in rewarding excellence among its category of workers.

In his address of welcome, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi expressed gratitude to the state government for putting the annual award on the front burner and making this year’s edition a huge success in spite of the current economic recession.

He said the gesture was a demonstration of strong passion that the current administration has for the development of education and economy by extension, adding that award was really yielding positive results.

He said while workers were being encouraged on healthy competitions, students were also being improved on their performances.