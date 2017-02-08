Is Stevie Wonder about to confess he’s not really blind? Singer says he has a ‘truth’ to reveal

Stevie Wonder has a ‘truth’ to reveal about his eyesight

For donkey’s years the idea has been battered around by conspiracy theorists that Stevie Wonder is not in fact blind.

To be fair, there’s a reasonable amount of ‘evidence’ floating around, like the fact he often gets court-side seats at basketball games. And occasions when it seems like he’s able to see – like that time he caught a falling mic stand.

The singer wasn’t born blind, but lost his eyesight not long after birth due to complications with being born premature, and it has been thought he may have been regaining his sight in recent years.

And now the singer has implied there is something more we need to know.

TMZ chatted to the 66-year-old about whether or not he’d do a reality TV show, and while he said it would probably be ‘too invasive’, he did add it might help line his pockets.

‘I could buy me a few planes… Maybe fly them,’ he said. Interesting concept, a blind man flying a plane. In fact, he already has. Twice, apparently. And even landed one.

The TMZ reporter then asked if that’s because he can actually see.

Stevie’s response?

‘This year, I will reveal the truth.’

Stevie’s often had a sense of humour his disability in the past, so it’s yet to be seen what he means. At last year’s Grammy Awards he had the audience in stitches when he quipped that he was the only one able to read the winner’s name in his envelope.

He joked: ‘So I’m gonna break this open. I’m gonna pop it open you know…

‘So haha! Y’all can’t read this right? You can’t read braille! Ha ha ! You can’t read this, you can’t read this!’