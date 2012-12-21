Gwandara new site: A relaxation delight

Gwandara is one of the communities situated along the Abuja-Keffi road. It is about 17 kilometres to Abuja; if one is travelling to Keffi from Abuja, Gwandara is located after New Nyanya.

Of course, New Nyanya is located after Mararaba-Ado- New Karu towns. Gwandara is one of the many communities that have benefited immensely, in terms of development of infrastructure and human habitation, from the location of the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

But one of the reasons Gwandara has become popular is that it is home to one of the relaxation spots that services residents of the FCT.

In Gwandara, there is a place called the, Gwandara New Site; the name distinguishes it from the old site. The new site is located on the right side of the express way to Keffi just before the Masaka market, with a land area of about 3,000 square meters. The entire area where Gwandara site is situated is said to be owned by a Plateau State indigene, who was reported to have bought the place from the original Gwara owners about 30 years ago.

According to information made available to Inside FCT, the owner of the new site decided to allow operators of small-scale restaurants or what is popularly called “joints”, to set up in order to establish full ownership and human presence there. As a result, he only allowed small huts to be built on the location for such businesses.

Today, the area is fully inhabited and bubbling with social and economic activities.

In all, Gwandara New Site offers fun, entertainment and relaxation to visitors and residents of FCT and other adjourning cities. Over 70 per cent of those who own and do business at the site are said to be Plateau indigenes while others are linked to some communities in Benue State. Expectedly, activities at the site peak at weekends, particularly on Sundays.

First in the morning, joint owners go there to prepare food, drinks and meat and then go back to their homes to get dressed for the main business which commences from noon. To many who patronise the bubbling Gwandara ‘melting pot’ of relaxation and fun, moments shared together are seen as the best of escapades taken at a time when Abuja’s monotonous boring life is no longer desirable to them.

For these fun seekers, ‘stealing’ a few hours during the weekends to enjoy the delicacies of African cuisine, choice wine and beer, amongst others, is like finding an oasis of refreshing experience devoid of the week-day administrative hurly-burly and social boredom of the FCT.