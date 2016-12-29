Ghana’s ruling party probes election defeat

The outgoing government in Ghana has established a 13-member committee to investigate the cause of the ruling party’s defeat.

The humiliating defeat of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has forced the decision on the probe.

It was defeated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections, APA said on Thursday.

The committee would recommend remedies to prevent future occurrence of such disastrous defeat.

The Committee is chaired by former Minister of Finance and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Prof. Kwesi Botchway , following meeting of the National Executive Council and the Elders of the party in Accra Wednesday night.

NPP flag bearer Nana Akufo-Addo beat the incumbent, President John Mahama to 53.85 per cent of valid votes cast.

President Mahama, who ran on the ticket of the governing NDC, garnered 44.40 per cent of valid votes cast in spite of unprecedented infrastructure investments.

The supporters of the NDC are still in wonderland as to why their party was defeated heavily at the December 7, polls at the hands of the opposition NPP.

President Muhammadu Buhari had joined other world leaders to congratulate, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Buhari also felicitated with the Government and people of Ghana, the National Electoral Commission, and candidates of political parties, for the decorum, maturity and peaceful conduct of the election.

Buhari noted that the Dec. 7 presidential election produced a winner from an opposition party, who was contesting for the third time.

According to Buhari, president-elect Akufo-Addo is widely experienced and skilled in leadership; a development he said will make him to build on the legacies of President John Dramani Mahama.