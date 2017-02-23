FUNAAB students to represent Nigeria in global contest

Three students of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State made waves in Johannesburg, South Africa during the final of African Unilever Idea Competition.

They are Ayobami Kalesanwo and Oluwaferanmi Muraina, both in 500-level Electrical Engineering and Mr. Oluwapelumi Kolade, 500-level Civil Engineering.

The team, christened: “Team Innovatus,” represented Nigeria alongside “Team Adobe” from the University of Ibadan after its 40-second video marketing advertisement presentation was adjudged co-best in the country.

They competed against nine other teams from other African countries which include Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa and the team from UI.

The team took second position queuing behind Team Sparkle from South Africa which came first and the feat earned it a joint ticket with the winner to represent Africa at the world level of the competition to hold in the UK later this year.