FSTC Yaba reaffirms commitment to sport devt

Tunbosun Ogundare

Principal, Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba, Lagos Rev. Chris Ugorji has again promised that the school would not relent in committing human and material resources towards the development of sport in the college.

He made the promise at the 46th edition of the college’s inter-house sport competition held last weekend. It was a colourful and exciting moment. Chief Charles Okeke, MD/CEO of Tshabron Group chaired the occasion and Perm Sec of the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Jamila Shu ara was represented as aguest of honour.

Declaring that though the students of the college have been academically and morally sound over the years, the principal said the school was also one of the best among the 104 federal government colleges nationwide in sporting activities. He pointed out that the management was always very supportive of activities that could help the students attaining their full potentials including sport.

“We believe in producing total students and that is why they too usually come first in academic and sporting outings with their peers from other schools at local and national levels and the school won’t relent in providing necessary support to the course,’ he said.

While commending the students and their respective house masters for giving the physical exercise a deserved attention, Ugorji also urged them to strive harder by the day to ensure excellence is attained in all spheres.

In her remark, the Chairperson of the college’s Parent-Teacher Association, Mrs Oby Igwillo noted that schools’ inter-house sport teaches team spirit, togetherness, competitiveness and relaxation of the mind and body among students and teachers.

She therefore pledged that parents would continue to support to the college in all aspects possible including extra-curriculum activities.

The event featured four competing houses, namely Niger [Green], Ethiope [Blue], Benue [Yellow) and Ogun [Red) as well as relay race by the inviting schools. The parents, management staff, teachers and non-teaching staff were not also left out. They all competed separately.

At the end of the day, Niger House with 16 gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals came while Ethiope and Benue House with 14/12 gold, 22/11 silver and 12/11 bronze medals came second and third respectively. Red House came last.

For the inviting schools- boys’ relay category- King’s College, Lagos came first while Mayflower School, Ikenne and the Federal Government College Ijanikin came second and third respectively.

However, prizes and trophies were awarded to the best performing students and their various houses and gifts to the winning invited schools.