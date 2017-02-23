FGCC teachers’ assault: More knocks for DSS operatives

The Vice-President of League of Muslim School Proprietors, LEAMSP, Mr. Raheem Fatai has joined million of other Nigerians to condemn in totality the action of an officer with the Department of State Security, DSS, who was alleged to have publicly assaulted a Civic Education teacher of Federal Government Girls’ College, Calabar , recently.

Describing the action as barbaric and uncivilised, Raheem said the officer concerned should be prosecuted and punished according to the law of the land.

He said the officer should also be compelled to make a public apology to the teacher and the college and be dismissed from service, all to serve as deterrent to others with similar intention.

It will be recalled that the DSS officer stormed the college on the fateful day together with her aunty who happened to be a parent of one of the students on a revenge mission to fight a teacher who reportedly flogged her niece whose name was given as Grace Lovert Asuquo.

National Mirror gathered that trouble started when the teacher concerned flogged the student together with her mates for asking their juniors in JSS3 to sweep their classroom while lesson was going on, the action he considered to be against the school’s rules and regulations.

It was also gathered that the student was said to be angry over the development and held on tightly to the teacher’s shirt on the collar with a threat to regret canning her.

She was said to have immediately called her mother on phone and reported the matter to her while the mother in turn alerted her aunt, who is a DSS operative of the incident and they both stormed the school premises on revenge mission.

It was gathered that the armed security officer was said to have bounced on the teacher immediately he was identified and beaten him up and at the same time called for reinforcement of her colleagues from her nearby office while shooting sporadically to the air to scare other teachers who attempted to rescue their colleague.

Raheem however asked relevant authorities not to sweep the matter under the carpet, saying doing so would give room for a repeat of such incident particularly by security agents.

