Faborode challenges varsities on innovations

Tunbosun Ogundare

For developing nations to become competitive in the global economy, they must harness and utilise science and technological innovations through their higher education and research institutions.

This was the submission of Professor Michael Faborode, the Secretary-General of Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) while delivering the convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Akure last Friday.

He spoke on “Scholarship, globalisation and underdevelopment: Wither universities of technology.”

Professor Faborode, a former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in a press release by FUTA’s spokesman, Mr. Adebanjo Adegbenro, said African universities must put in place policies, structures, and processes for effective technology transfer.

He said universities should be able to bridge the innovation skills gap by exploring development of ICT, business intelligence, leadership and planning to achieve the pursuit.

Also stating that universities should be able to adopt strategic thinking in their operations, he encouraged them to seriously be committed to human capital development so as to mitigate deficits in the number of scientists, engineers, and high level expertise and leaders in Africa.

Faborode however urged the Federal Government to adequately fund universities of technologies and support them to fulfill their mandate of turning the sub-region into a technologically-driven hub for national development.

According to him, universities generally and universities of technology in particular, which have research and innovation as their primary hallmark required specialised or independent structures that should complement their basic academic, research and development functions.

He stated that the establishment of technological universities was consistent with Nigeria’s quest for industrialization and technological emancipation and therefore should be pathway to national development.

He decried national development challenges, saying the increased pressure on learning facilities, complicating maintenance issues, gross under fundin are strong indications that Nigeria has a badly managed mono-commodity economy and a degraded higher education system.

In his remark, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adebiyi Daramola commended the guest lecturer for what he described as brilliant piece, saying all his points raised were towards societal development.