Elimination bout: Power Lee seeks financial support

PWA Africa heavyweight wrestling champion, Power Lee has appealed to corporate organizations and government at all levels to give him financial support to enable him embark on a six weeks training tour of the United States of America in preparation for his elimination fight coming up on Saturday, May 27 in the United States.

Power Lee who successfully defended his African title on May 1, 2016 against Marvelous Buffalo of Angola at the Asaba Township Stadium is expected to meet American Flex Steel in Florida on May 27 in an elimination bout tagged ‘Clash of the Titans’ for the Allied Independent Wrestling Federation heavyweight title.

According to him, he is expected to jet out of the country on April 6 and commence the six weeks training tour on April 10 but this is being hampered by lack of funds.

“ I want to tell Nigerians that I have already secured visa to travel to the United States for training tour ahead of the elimination bout but I need money for ticket, hotel reservation and other logistics and that is why I am appealing to public spirited individuals, corporate organizations, governments at all levels, especially Delta State Government which is my home state and Lagos State Government which is where I reside and the entire Isoko nation to come to my help as I prepare to bring glory to the country”, he stated.

The champion, popularly known as Mr. Peace while stating that he is physically, mentally and psychologically prepared for the fight assured Nigerians that he will not disappoint the country because he is aiming for the main title with an appeal to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and Chairman at the Delta State Sports Commission Chief Tonobok Okowa to come to his aid.