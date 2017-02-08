Donald Trump ‘surprised’ that being President is so much work

Donald Trump has admitted he was startled by how much work he had to do as President of the United States.

Presumably expecting an easier ride, Trump told Fox News presenter Bill O’Reilly that he was surprised by the ‘size, the magnitude of everything’.

He went on to say that he works ‘long hours’ – working until around midnight, and getting up at 5am.

After waking up he apparently eats breakfast, reads the papers and checks the television.

Trump also said he found the presidency ‘surreal’.

‘The other day I walked into the main entrance of the White House and I said to myself, “This is sort of amazing”,’ he told O’Reilly.

‘Or you walk into Air Force One, it’s like a surreal experience in a certain way – but you have to get over it because there’s so much work to be done.’

This isn’t the first time Trump has been startled by the scope of the job.

Back in November 2016, just after he won the election, sources told NBC News that the then-President-elect was ‘surprised’ to be told by Barack Obama that he had to re-staff pretty much the entire White House.