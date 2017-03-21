Don tasks Nigerians over development of youths

Kemi Olaitan

Ibadan

A Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, Adewale Enigbokan Solarin, has charged Nigerians to support young people across the country to eradicate crime and hooliganism.

He gave the charge at the AUD Primary School, Isale-Oko, Sagamu, during a youth development programme organized in memory of his late parents, Pa and Mama Adesanya Enigbokan Solarin, who passed on over 10 years ago.

The university don said rather than engaging in merry making, he believed that the youths in the society should be engaged especially in talent discoveries to be better citizens of the country.

He stated that it was time for capable Nigerians to emulate the spirit of nation building through the development of young people, noting that a large number of them benefited from the free education programme of the Obafemi Awolowo’s administration in the 60s.

Solarin also stressed that when young people are not idle, they will desist from all forms of evil vices and concentrate more on their brilliant future.

He added that many graduates remain unemployed in the country, as this may continue to cause havoc on the larger society and calls for urgent attention by all and sundry.

He also noted that the responsibility of youth development does not lie in the hands of government or parents alone, but rather every Nigerians as the future of every youth is a success for the country.

He then urged youths to embrace entrepreneurship and develop their God given talents, rather than waiting for white collar jobs which may not come in the nearest future.

Solarin also stated that the current economic challenges facing the country required young people to stand up for themselves through their skill and talents which can give them a brighter future, even for their unborn children.

He then admonished youths to be hardworking and stop laziness leading them to look after quick money, adding that quick money does not pay but hard work does.

Highlights of the ceremony include football match and youth empowerment, among others.