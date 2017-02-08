David Luiz makes trip to see former PSG team-mates

David Luiz made a surprise visit to see his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mates on Monday – including Chelsea‘s summer transfer target Marco Verratti.

The Brazilian spent three seasons with the French champions before returning to Stamford Bridge in a £34 million deal last summer.

Verratti, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Chelsea since December, with reports claiming that the Premier League leaders are hopeful of securing a deal at the end of the campaign.

The midfielder, who played under Antonio Conte during their time together with Italy’s national side, has also been linked with Juventus, while reports in Italy claim that PSG have put a an €80 million (£68.2m) price tag on the 24-year-old.

Conte appears to have given Chelsea’s first-team stars two days off following their 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

Thibaut Courtois travelled to Houston, Texas to watch New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday.