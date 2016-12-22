Community agog as OPC inaugurates provost

Robert Awokuse

Kosofe local government area of Lagos State recently attracted unprecedented attention as members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC – under the leadership of Otunba Gani Adams, inaugurated provost of Kosofe-Ketu chapter of the organisation.

The ceremony which had Alhaji Adeniyi Okanlomo installed as the provost saw the venue of the event over run by mammoth crowd, leading to the closure of the major street.

Many of the people who were in attendance expressed confidence in the principal officer, who was said to be capable to handle the post.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman of Kosofe-Ketu OPC, Alhaji Akeem Omiata said “the provost has been long in the organisation and he is competent. We conducted interview for him and we realized that he can do the job.

“As a provost he is expected to checkmate the increasing rate of impersonation of the group by some unscrupulous individuals who claim to be members of OPC but are not.

“This is becoming rampant and we are worried about it. Anyone that is caught will be handed over to the police for appropriate actions against such individuals. This we are doing in order to sanitise the organisation so that they won’t dent our image.

“About 98 per cent of the security watch in this area is taken care of by the OPC. Before now like the Magodo GRA there used to be incessant robbery attacks, but since we took over for the past six years never again was there any such occurrence. This is the reputation we have built and we will not allow it to be tarnished,” he stressed.

In a remark, the provost while pledging to discharge his duties without fear or favour in discipline and maintaining prescribed standards of the group, expressed gratitude to the national coordinator, Gani Adams for his support and resilience towards sustaining the organisation’s objectives.