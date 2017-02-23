Code Lagos project receives private company’s support

Ahead of commencement in April of Code Lagos project, Asset and Resource Management (ARM) Company Limited has announced its support to the state government on the scheme.

The Managing Director of the non-bank financial service company, Jumoke Ogundare announced the partnership on Tuesday last week at the office of the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, saying the company would take only 15 centres and shoulder their full responsibilities for the three years duration of the project.

Code Lagos is a Lagos State Government’s initiative to make technology programming among pupils and students from primary to tertiary schools (public and private alike) and those outside the school system in the state everyday affairs with a projection to train one million of them under three years.

Speaking further, Ogundare, who is the first female MD of the company said the support was one of ARM social responsibility interventions in education development in the state.

She explained that the company was strongly believed that the project just like those before it like the digital library it donated to Ireti and Falomo Senior Secondary Schools in Ikoyi, last year, would enhance students’ learning and their chances for economic engagements after schooling.

She however promised that the company would continue to give back to the society.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, under whose office the project is domiciled, thanked the company for the gesture and declared that many more companies would be joining the partnership train soon.

He explained that the 500 code centres which would be open first with 350 in April and the rest in September this year would be located in schools and digital public libraries across the state.

While noting that other centres would come up much later, Bank-Olemoh declared that all the facilitators or trainers to be engaged in each of the centres would come from people outside government employment and likewise the technicians that will service or repair the equipment if need arises.

He explained that the programme would not only enable participants to use technology to solve societal problems, it would also help the state harnessing the potential of its youths (puts at 65 per cent of its population) in positioning Lagos -the country’s commercial centre-as a leading tech smart city in Africa by 2020.