Clean up: Is enough being done to harness oil spill technologies?

Is the industry investing enough in new technology to ensure safe and efficient clean-up operations in the future?

The BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 decimated an ecosystem, killed eleven people and highlighted the dangers of offshore drilling. The spill in the Gulf of Mexico – the biggest in history – occurred when natural gas broke through a concrete core on the Macondo exploration well, causing a fire that ravaged the platform and led to its collapse. In the process the riser broke and began to discharge oil into the gulf.

It took BP five months to stop the flow of oil into the gulf, during which time 4.9 million barrels of oil were lost into the water on average around 53,000 barrels a day.

The effect on the surrounding ecosystem was disastrous, and despite efforts by the oil giant to control the damage, the effects are still clearly visible, including as a new study points out to the surrounding shoreline.

One of the key techniques was the use of some 7 million litres of chemical dispersants. These are designed to break down the oil in droplets, assisting the natural bacteria within the water to consume the oil. These dispersants, provided by Corexit, have been criticised for the damage they cause to marine life, with some suggesting they do more harm than good.

There has been a surge in the technology designed for cleaning up oil spills, including magnetised oil and absorbent polymers. These technologies predominantly focus on capturing the oil whilst at sea.