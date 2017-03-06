Building Information Modelling: Designing, maintaining offshore rigs

The words building, information and modelling may not inspire passion in the hearts of people working in construction, but they have become commonplace in the industry.

A government mandate issued this year has made BIM (Building Information Modeling), a construction tool which embeds product and asset data into a 3D computer model, a requirement for all centrally secured projects.

Building information modelling (BIM) has been heralded as a cutter of costs, saviour of client, contractor and supplier relationships and an operator’s dream in the construction sector. A system that first started out as a modelling programme, it has grown into a project process, ensuring all data on a project is stored on a 3D model, and is now used from design, right through to the operation of any asset.

As the price of oil continues to fall, industry experts are casting around for industries the offshore oil sector can learn from and this is where BIM comes in because BIM models combine graphic, physical, commercial, environmental and operational data in one 3D model, for all parties involved in a project to use. The wider benefits of this interoperability are the elimination of clashes in construction and installation schedules, less rework, minimisation of waste due to more accurate models, and evolving asset data for operations and maintenance.

In terms of specific benefits to the offshore oil industry, BIM also saves on material usage.