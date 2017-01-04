Buhari’s govt offering historic support for the vulnerable –APC

Marcus Fatunmole Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is making “historic and unprecedented” efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the poor in the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said Tuesday.

The party stated this while reacting to the commencement of payment of N5000 stipend to one million identified “poorest of the poor” in the nation by the federal government.

Its reaction was contained in a statement made available to National Mirror by its spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

APC said the action was part of fulfilment of the party’s promised “change” to people in the country.

The party said it acknowledged that last year was tough for citizens in the country, and expressed optimism that the president was taking drastic measures to put the nation’s ailing economy on the right path, and consequently make life more comfortable for people in the country this year.

It however called on the nation’s citizens to offer more support to the government to enable it deliver more on its mandates.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) commends the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for fulfilling the promise the party made to Nigerians during the 2015 general election campaigns that safety nets will be provided to vulnerable Nigerians.

“The party notes that with the commencement of payment of N5000 to one million poor Nigerians through the Conditional