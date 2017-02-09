Buhari’s anti-corruption war is lopsided- Akinlude

Chief Willy Akinlude is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and two terms Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State. In this interview with AYO ESAN, he speaks on the crisis within the PDP as well as the All Progressive Congress, APC administration at the Federal level.

Excerpts:

There were protests against Buhari administration at the beginning of this week. How will you assess the administration in the past 20 months or so and how do you see the protest against the government?

I don’t think there is anything bad in the protest. They have to review and see what had actually happened. What are they after? What they have done is constitutional, so there is no cause for alarm, that is the way I see it. Then looking at the Buhari government in the past 20 months ? When they, (APC Leaders) ganged up to take over the administration of the country from former President Goodluck Jonathan, they ganged up against the people, that is exactly what happened . People from different ideological background, they cannot work together, that is not possible. And that is what has happened . You see, some of them if you look at them, starting from Mr. president, they only wanted to take over power and be in charge .

Are you saying he has not done well so far?

I would not say he has done well if the public are saying there is economic problem in the country .

But Buhari has resolved the security issue especially the Boko Haram insurgency?

That is what they have been saying since they came to government. The government of Jonathan was not like this, the economy was better and people were doing well, except for the corruption which was the problem during his time. And to say they have tried, to me they have not tried anything. They are very incompetent. That is my assessment of Buhari’s administration.

As a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , how soon do you think the party can get out of its present crisis?

PDP is going to bounce back; the party is trying to resolve all its crises right now. The leadership of the party are meeting and at the appropriate time, the party will bounce back again. At that time, the leadership of the party would have corrected all the mistakes. The crisis in PDP is normal and in the constitution of the PDP, there is a particular section there that deals with conflict and resolution. So definitely they will sort out the problems.

How soon do you think that will be ?

Very soon, very soon I know that. PDP is a very large political party. But they are losing membership day by day through defection to the APC. Those that are leaving are people that are creating problem here and there. Majority of them are jobless. Majority of those moving about from one party to the other are jobless.

Then the zoning of the chairmanship of the party to the South West is already being tampered with. We learnt some of the PDP governors are now saying the chairman of the party should come from the south and not necessarily South West, what is your position on this?

I don’t have any opinion because I am not one of the leaders taking decision on that. But by the time we resolve the problems in the party all those issues would be sorted out.

Many people in the party believe it is time for the South West to produce the chairman of the party?

Nothing bad if the South West gets it, afterall we have many other offices that can go to other zones.

Then in Ondo State, a new governor will be in the saddle later this month, as Olusegun Mimiko is bowing out after eight years in government. What is your advice for the incoming governor?

The incoming governor should know that Ondo State is not a place that you come and start hosting parties, dinners and so on, governance is a very serious business. To govern a local government not to talk of a state is not a tea party . It is not a military government where you can dictate and dictate, it is a democratic setting. You can see President Muhammadu Buhari is now abroad for medical check – up , it is not easy governing a country . Some people will say yes, some will say no and there must be a way out.

In Ondo State, the incoming governor must work assiduously to ensure that there are very clear development everywhere if not, the people will go against him.

Mimiko is going out of government without clearing the salary arrears of workers, how do you see this?

The way he got to government itself has created problem for him. For him, it was that Agagu must leave the place at all cost , the projects of Agagu he abandoned them . Look at Olokola, look at Omotosho, look at Oluwa Glass , we learnt he has even sold some of these things .It is very bad, these are places where people would have get their daily bread, but he has sold such places . Well he has done his own bit let another person come. Let see what Akeredolu will do.

As the new governor is coming in, what is your advice to the people of the state ?

The people should give the new governor time to settle down and let see how he is going to govern the state and let see the geographical spread of his projects.

How will you assess Buhari’s war against corruption?

The programme is nothing more than vendetta. He is not serious about the war against corruption because the war is lopsided . It is one sided, he has been going against the PDP members . I think APC leadership should bury their heads in shame. Let us investigate the former governors especially those in APC . The person who said he was poor, a poor person cannot finance presidential election , it is not easy. The war against corruption cannot work , in fact it has not been working, because it is a one-sided war against PDP.

As we are moving towards 2019 when another general election will take place , what is your advice to the leadership of the PDP?

The leadership of PDP should come together and imbibe the spirit of give and take. By the time they work together , the party would be strong . And they should work on corruption because corruption had created problem in PDP. The leaders should come together and ensure that they allow the spirit of live and let live , spirit of give and take , that is the way out.

What is the situation with Lagos PDP?

Lagos PDP is okay, we are trying to sort ourselves out of the crisis. We have been holding series of meetings and I think very soon, things will be okay .