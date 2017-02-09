Buhari steps out with Tinubu,Akande

President Muhammadu Buhari about whom so much falsehood had been written stepped out of his residence in London today, to debunk stories that he was on admission at Princess Grace Hospital.

Here the Nigerian leader is captured with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress and Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun State in front of the Nigerian House.

With testimonies by several leaders, including Hajiya Rakiya, President Buhari’s Sister, the rumour mongers will now get out of business.