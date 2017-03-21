Bauchi students on excursion to Plateau Wildlife Park

Ezekiel Titus
Bauchi
The College of Education, Kangere, Bauchi has mobilised 216 students for excursion to Plateau Wildlife Park.
The Dean of Art and Social Science of the school, Easther Luka Gidmi told newsmen in a chat, saying the trip was to orientate the students on research development and tourism.
She however cautioned the students to be well-behaved and portrait the good image of the college while there.
