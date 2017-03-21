AUN holds career fair for students, alumni

Tunbosun Ogundare

The American University of Nigeria, AUN, Yola has concluded arrangement to hold this year’s career and graduate fair.

The annual fair, which started 10 years ago and to be held in Lagos for the second time will take place between Thursday and Friday this week at Civic Centre in Victoria Island.

The fair, according to the Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations of the university, Mr. Daniel Okereke, is a unique networking opportunity for employers, graduates of the school and students from second to final years.

He explained that while graduating students use the forum to explore career opportunities, other students seek internship openings to gain hands-on knowledge and industrial experience and those in graduate school use it to appraise their career paths.

Okereke in a press release noted that AUN was the first Nigerian university to create annual forum of this nature for its former and current students to interact with major indigenous and multinational companies operating in the country.

He recalled that at the last year’s edition in Abuja, several participating companies conducted aptitude tests for qualified students with a view to offering them employment on graduation or internship opportunities while still in school.

Shedding more light into the programme, the university’s Director of Career Counseling & Placement, Mrs. Grace Nwokoma, noted that the fair was a one-stop window through which graduate schools and multinationals could recruit students and staff.

“It is a platform for students and alums to connect with companies, business leaders, government agencies, captains of industry, and diplomatic missions to explore internship and employment opportunities,” she stressed.

While pointing out that more than 20 companies and organisations had so far indicated willingness to participate the fair, she listed them to include Shell Petroleum, US Embassy, Mckinsey, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Diamond Bank, Honeywell, Nestle, Phillips Consulting, Ikeja Electricity, Stanbic IBTC, Afrinvest, Guaranty Trust Bank, Deloitte, Sigma Pensions, Red Star, Voice of Nigeria, and Africa Courier, among others.

Nwokoma however explained that previous editions recorded some remarkable successes like two out of three participants were able to get either paid employment, internship programme or become self-employed as case may be.