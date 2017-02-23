ATBU Entrepreneurship Centre almost ready – VC

The Science Technology Entrepreneurship Development Centre of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU, Bauchi will be completed soon.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Saminu Abdurrahman, gave the assurance during an inspection visit by the Governing Council of the institution to the centre in Tafawa Balewa Local Government area.

Professor Saminu, who expressed satisfaction on the quality of work being executed by the company handling the project, said the university had constituted a committee to oversee the project implementation initially.

The vice-chancellor stressed that academic activities would commence only when furniture and other office equipment have been put in place.

The don applauded former TETFund boss, Professor Sulaiman Bogoro to have released a whooping N200 billion for the project.

He noted that the centre would serve the youth in the state and the country at large notwithstanding their tribes and religious backgrounds.

The VC also urged religious and community leaders in the area to mobilise their subjects for enrolment.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Governing Board of the university, Amb. Yerima Abdullahi, assured of the smooth take off of the centre, expressing satisfaction with the level of cooperation the board is receiving from the management which he noted is contributing towards educational development in the university.

On his part, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Tafawa Balewa Local Government, Alhaji Aminu Danbaba thanked the management of ATBU for citing the project in the area and promised that his government would give maximum support to the centre.