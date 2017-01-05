Another Chibok school girl found

Some of the last rescued Chibok girls after being handed over to Nigerian authorities
Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman says another Chibok schoolgirl has been found, one of the 219 stolen by Boko Haram insurgents on 14 April 2014.
She will be the 23rd to be recovered so far, since the Buhari administration came into office.
Details soon…
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Enter your email address:
Delivered by FeedBurner
2015 National Mirror. Powered By Zero-One