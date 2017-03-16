Ahmad Ahmad Elected As New CAF President

Bamidele Fatunde

Madagascar Football Association Chief Ahmad Ahmad has been elected as the Confederation of African Football President, ending Issa Hayatou’s 29-year reign.

Ahmad received 34 votes compared to Hayatou’s 20 at the 39th CAF General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The result means a change in leadership for the first time since Hayatou took charge in 1988.

Ahmad becomes only the seventh CAF president in the governing body’s 60-year history.