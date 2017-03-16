Ahmad Ahmad Elected As New CAF President

CAF President elect, Ahmad
Bamidele Fatunde
Madagascar Football Association Chief Ahmad Ahmad has been elected as the Confederation of African Football President, ending Issa Hayatou’s 29-year reign.
Ahmad received 34 votes compared to Hayatou’s 20 at the 39th CAF General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The result means a change in leadership for the first time since Hayatou took charge in 1988.
Ahmad becomes only the seventh CAF president in the governing body’s 60-year history.
Congratulations to Ahmad. His winning ends an era of a typical sight tight African leader
