8 Persons killed in stampede over food aid

No fewer than eight people were killed and 28 others injured in a stampede in Lusaka on Monday as thousands of poor people struggled to claim food handouts, said Zambian police.

Police have opened an inquiry into the deadly crush that followed 35,000 people trying to enter a sports complex where the Church of Christ was giving out food parcels.

“We have since dispersed the gathering and an inquiry into the matter has been instituted,’’ a police statement said.

Sixty per cent of people in Zambia live below the poverty line and 42 per cent are considered to be extremely poor, the World Bank says.