58 students renounce cultism in Kogi

Wale Ibrahim

Lokoja

Fifty eight students of various tertiary institutions in Kogi State have renounced their membership of secret cult groups recently.

The National Coordinator of Campus Cult Eradication Foundation, CCEF, Mr. Samuel Ejembi disclosed this on Tuesday while leading some of the students to the state Commissioner of Police in Lokoja.

He explained that CCEF, as a non-governmental organization, usually collaborates with the police to campaign against cultism and at the same time rehabilitate and bring back to society those who genuinely renounce their memberships from one group or the other.

He noted that it was disheartening that tertiary schools had become recruitment grounds and harbours for cult groups in the country, stressing that about 14, 000 former cultists have so far been renounced their membership.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegu commended the ex-cultists for the courage to dump their past life to embrace the path of peace and development.

The police boss therefore expressed his readiness to partner the foundation on the issue.