2017 Grammys: Performers, nominations and UK TV channel

It’s set to be one heck of a show, so make sure you don’t miss it.
And why should you with this handy little guide. Need to know
It’s the music awards ceremony of the year.
When are the Grammys?
The Grammys take place on Sunday February 12 at 8pm at the Staples centre in LA.
Who’s performing?
There been a couple of rumours flying about. Beyonce being one, it’s said to be her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.
Lady Gaga is another, with a reported duet with Metallica happening. Katy Perry has also been added to the already incredible lineup.
Adele is also on the list, as is Kanye – if he opts not to go ahead with his boycott. Singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo and John Legend are teaming up, Daft Punk is in there, as are country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham. The Weeknd, Carrie underwood and Bruno Mars round off that list.
Sadly though, a reported Dave Grohl, Anderson Paak and A Tribe Called Quest collab will apparently not be happening.
There will also be a very special Bee Gees tribute from Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly with Little Big Town to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever.
Where can I watch?
It airs on CBS at 8pm EST on February 12 in the US, and is live on the Grammys website – although it’s helpfully not available in the UK.
For those who are not night owls, highlights will air on 4Music on Monday February 13 at 8pm.
Who’s hosting?
Our very own James Corden will head up the 59th ceremony, taking over from LL Cool J, who’s hosted it for five years.
He’s actually the first ever Brit host.
Grammy Nominees 2017
Record Of The Year
Adele — Hello
Beyonce — Formation
Lukas Graham — 7 Years
Rihanna ft. Drake — Work
Twenty One Pilots — Stressed Out
Album Of The Year
Adele — 25
Beyonce — Lemonade
Drake — Views
Justin Bieber — Purpose
Sturgill Simpson — A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande — Dangerous Woman
Sia — This Is Acting
Demi Lovato — Confident
Song Of The Year
Formation — Beyoncé
Hello — Adele
I Took A Pill In Ibiza — Mike Posner
Love Yourself — Justin Bieber
7 Years — Lukas Graham
Best Pop Solo Performance
Hold Up — Beyonce
Piece By Piece (Idol Version) — Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Best Rock Song
Blackstar — David Bowie
Burn The Witch — Radiohead
Hardwired — Metallica
Heathens — Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human — Highly Suspect
Best Alternative Music Album
22, A Million — Bon Iver
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade — Beyonce
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Freedom — Beyonce feat Kendrick Lamar
Hotline Bling — Drake
Broccoli — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
Ultralight Beam — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Famous — Kanye West feat Rihanna
Best Music Video
Formation — Beyonce
River — Leon Bridges
Up & Up — Coldplay
Gosh — Jamie XX
Upside Down And Inside Out — OK Go
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Enter your email address:
Delivered by FeedBurner
2015 National Mirror. Powered By Zero-One