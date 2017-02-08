2017 Grammys: Performers, nominations and UK TV channel

It’s set to be one heck of a show, so make sure you don’t miss it.

And why should you with this handy little guide. Need to know

It’s the music awards ceremony of the year.

When are the Grammys?

The Grammys take place on Sunday February 12 at 8pm at the Staples centre in LA.

Who’s performing?

There been a couple of rumours flying about. Beyonce being one, it’s said to be her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.

Lady Gaga is another, with a reported duet with Metallica happening. Katy Perry has also been added to the already incredible lineup.

Adele is also on the list, as is Kanye – if he opts not to go ahead with his boycott. Singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo and John Legend are teaming up, Daft Punk is in there, as are country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham. The Weeknd, Carrie underwood and Bruno Mars round off that list.

Sadly though, a reported Dave Grohl, Anderson Paak and A Tribe Called Quest collab will apparently not be happening.

There will also be a very special Bee Gees tribute from Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly with Little Big Town to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever.

Where can I watch?

It airs on CBS at 8pm EST on February 12 in the US, and is live on the Grammys website – although it’s helpfully not available in the UK.

For those who are not night owls, highlights will air on 4Music on Monday February 13 at 8pm.

Who’s hosting?

Our very own James Corden will head up the 59th ceremony, taking over from LL Cool J, who’s hosted it for five years.

He’s actually the first ever Brit host.

Grammy Nominees 2017

Record Of The Year

Adele — Hello

Beyonce — Formation

Lukas Graham — 7 Years

Rihanna ft. Drake — Work

Twenty One Pilots — Stressed Out

Album Of The Year

Adele — 25

Beyonce — Lemonade

Drake — Views

Justin Bieber — Purpose

Sturgill Simpson — A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele — 25

Justin Bieber — Purpose

Ariana Grande — Dangerous Woman

Sia — This Is Acting

Demi Lovato — Confident

Song Of The Year

Formation — Beyoncé

Hello — Adele

I Took A Pill In Ibiza — Mike Posner

Love Yourself — Justin Bieber

7 Years — Lukas Graham

Best Pop Solo Performance

Hello — Adele

Hold Up — Beyonce

Love Yourself — Justin Bieber

Piece By Piece (Idol Version) — Kelly Clarkson

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Best Rock Song

Blackstar — David Bowie

Burn The Witch — Radiohead

Hardwired — Metallica

Heathens — Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human — Highly Suspect

Best Alternative Music Album

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade — Beyonce

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Freedom — Beyonce feat Kendrick Lamar

Hotline Bling — Drake

Broccoli — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

Ultralight Beam — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Famous — Kanye West feat Rihanna

Best Music Video

Formation — Beyonce

River — Leon Bridges

Up & Up — Coldplay

Gosh — Jamie XX

Upside Down And Inside Out — OK Go